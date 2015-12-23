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Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov
mrrrk_smith
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bokeh shot of black audio mixer
Sound and lighting board
A map marker
Національний авіаційний університет, Kyiv, Ukraine
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Published on
December 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T1i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
tech
music
light
interview
focus
lighting
lights
anchor
audio
board
produce
show
host
console
guest
soundboard
dials
furniture
chair
ukraine
Public domain images
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