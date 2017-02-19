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wflwong
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bokeh photography of person holding Nikon DSLR camera with strap
Lock-on standby.
A map marker
Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
camera
grey
bokeh
lights
lens
faceless
indoors
nikon
shoot
portrait
human
face
photography
photo
canada
photographer
toronto
electronics
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