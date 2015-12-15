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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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bokeh photography of book page near yellow ceramic mug
Close up book shot
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
coffee
book
light
bible
red
christmas tree
reading
yellow
holiday
text
brown
blur
bible verse wallpaper
lights
holidays
sparkle
open
read
bookmark
Royalty-free images
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