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Gabe
whileimout
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Bokeh effect from street lights at night
Bokeh effect
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
night
light
red
street
blur
traffic
blur background
bokeh
city lights
lights
city light
wet
background
website
urban
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