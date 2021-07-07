Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
John Esperancilla
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, Philippines
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
grape leaf and vines wallpaper
Related tags
cadiz city
negros occidental
philippines
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Nature Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Images
moody green
HD Green Wallpapers
grapes
grape vine
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Backgrounds
nature landscape
grape leaf
plant
veins
vase
potted plant
Free stock photos
Related collections
Haze
17 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
haze
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Explore Yosemite Park
61 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
explore
park
yosemite
Moving Light
44 photos
· Curated by J O
Light Backgrounds
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures