Learning your gear is of the utmost importance, so that you can use them to the best of their abilities. That’s what happened to me some days ago when I flew to London. I deliberately took my new camera with me, got out of my comfort zone and started shooting. Shooting completely different stuff. Meaning jumping from nature landscape to city / street photography (bokeh lol). Loved it. Huge number of crappy shots, and very few good ones. Getting better one shot at a time. Repetition never hurt anyone. If you put in the work time and time again, the results will eventually come. Trust me.