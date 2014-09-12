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Jason Kocheran
jasonkocheran
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body of water during daytime
monochrome sunrays and sea
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 12, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
sun
clouds
light
grey
lake
sunlight
monochrome
cloudy
shine
black & white
dramatic
skylight
sunrays
greyscale
silver lining
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