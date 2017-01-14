Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Cristina Gottardi
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
boat near wooden stairs
You jump I jump right?
A map marker
Lago di Braies, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
green
italy
light
photography
grey
lake
boat
fuji
fujifilm
detail
vsco
vehicle
transportation
port
vessel
dock
pier
waterfront
lago di braies
Creative Commons images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20