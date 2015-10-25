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Valentino Funghi
iampatrickpilz
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black utility post on green grass land
Power Lines In The Field
A map marker
Sagres, Portugal
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
road
plant
grey
field
storm
electricity
cloudy
power line
distance
powerlines
poles
portugal
sagres
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