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Erik Ringsmuth
erikringsmuth
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black steel handrails
Post Alley graffiti
A map marker
Post Alley, Seattle, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
wall
street
urban
paint
skull
graffiti
stairs
street art
sticker
railing
stairway
wallart
people
human
poster
seattle
collage
united states
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