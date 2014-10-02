Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alejandro Lopez
lopify
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
black mountain bike parked near the road
Macro black bike rack
A map marker
Dublin, Ireland
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
river
street
grey
sports
bike
urban
bicycle
metal
cycling
blur
bokeh
transport
close up
wheel
saddle
ireland
dublin
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20