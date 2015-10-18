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Martin Martz
martz90
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Black and white shot of industrial metal steel tower in Budějovický Budvar, národní podnik
industrial metal tower
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Budějovický Budvar, národní podnik, České Budějovice, Czech Republic
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Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A58
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
black
tech
architecture
light
white
grey
bridge
shadow
industrial
industry
metal
cool
steel
tower
iron
b&w
railing
czech republic
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