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André Robillard
arsphtgrph
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black and white industrial machine
Modern printing press
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
tech
white
tools
machine
printing
hardware
machinery
tool
equipment
cables
printing machine
heidelberg
switches
pneumatic
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