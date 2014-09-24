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Nashad Abdu
nashad
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black and red ceramic kettle
Ceramic tea kettle
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 24, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
black
hot
red
table
blur
pottery
bokeh
warm
asian
ceramic
dishes
pot
teapot
kettle
tabletop
tea pot
brew
earthenware
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