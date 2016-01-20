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Erez Attias
erezattias
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black and brown escalator inside building
Airport escalator
A map marker
Zurich Airport, Zürich-Flughafen, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
building
architecture
light
switzerland
airport
grey
interior
lifestyle
flight
stairs
grid
lines
subway
staircase
swiss
public transport
escalator
stair
every day
Historical images
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