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Peter John Maridable
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bird's-eye view photography of city buildings
Large metropolis at night
A map marker
Baiyoke Sky Hotel, Thailand
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
architecture
road
night sky
night
light
thailand
bangkok
industrial
skyline
highway
horizon
city lights
lights
night time
metropolis
from above
horizon line
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