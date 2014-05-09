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Chaz McGregor
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Bengal tiger inside area with water
sad-tiger-chain
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
animals
sad
tiger
orange
wall
chain
anger
abuse
mold
ripples
cage
wire
broom
chained
suds
depressing
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