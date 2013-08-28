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Kundan Ramisetti
kundanramisetti
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bare trees with fogs
Calm At Dawn
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 28, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
autumn
fall
trees
grass
grey
leaves
park
fog
outdoors
dawn
moody
lawn
mist
foggy morning
autumn morning
old trees
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