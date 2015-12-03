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Scott Rock
scottrockphoto
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aurora borealis
Northern Lights Ontario
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
background
abstract
space
dark
blue
green
space wallpaper
night sky
night
stars
grey
beautiful
purple
star
aurora
space background
aurora borealis
green light
northern light
Non-copyrighted images
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