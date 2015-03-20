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Mats-Peter Forss
wornoutmedia
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aurora borealis
Northern Lights Night Sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
night sky
night
light
stars
grey
northern lights
aurora
silhouette
lights
outdoors
evening
magical
northern light
nightfall
borealis
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