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Milada Vigerova
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assorted-type cacti
Potted succulents in window
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
home
natural
plant
garden
light
design
interior
window
plants
cactus
simple
decoration
succulent
pot
plant pot
pots
deco
flower
art
Public domain images
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