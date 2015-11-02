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Matt Jones
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assorted pendant lights hanging on ceiling
Thank you garage interior
A map marker
Front Cafe, San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
light
thank you
grey
workshop
text
industrial
shop
lamp
windows
sign
lights
typography
letters
thanks
garage door
lamps
shed
illumination
metalic
ceiling lamp
Royalty-free images
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