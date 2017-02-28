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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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assorted item in room
River Cottage Cafe
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River Cottage, Axminster, United Kingdom
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Published on
February 28, 2017 (UTC)
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FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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interior design
restaurant
cafe
wood
furniture
lamp
united kingdom
electronics
monitor
screen
display
shelf
cafeteria
plywood
indoors
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