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assorted dried leaves
Diverse autumn leaves
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSC-RX1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
autumn wallpaper
fall
leaves
leaf
brown
fall leaves
ground
autumn background
season
seasonal
autumnal
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