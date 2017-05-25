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Rachel Lees
rachel_lees
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assorted-colored plant in pot lot
Botanical Shop
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
plant
table
brown
succulent
pot plant
pottery
vase
bowl
potted plant
jar
flora
pot
aloe
conifer
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