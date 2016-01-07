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elena schneider
e_r_s
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assorted-color graffiti
Graffiti on cement wall
A map marker
Diesdelle, Belgium
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
city
pink
wall
grey
urban
paint
graffiti
street art
gray
train station
letters
concrete wall
walls
corner
grafiti
written
belgium
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