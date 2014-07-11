Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Aleksi Tappura
a
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
assorted books
Uppsala Library
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 11, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
books
book
library
bookshelf
bookstore
shelf
collection
book shelf
bookshop
catalog
shelves
catalogs
interior design
school
room
furniture
bookcase
indoors
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20