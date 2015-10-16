Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Kukuh Himawan Samudro
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
assorted antique store display
Quaint souvenir store
A map marker
Pasar Triwindu, Indonesia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-M1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
india
light
red
street
artist
shop
mask
cup
indian
asian
asia
choice
craft
things
decor
options
crowded
many
oriental
Backgrounds
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20