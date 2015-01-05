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Bruno Ramos Lara
brunoramoslara
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An abstract texture in light brown and blue tree bark
Tree bark pattern
A map marker
Unnamed Road, 16142 Las Majadas, Cuenca, Spain, Las Majadas
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Published on
January 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
abstract
blue
pattern
abstract background
texture background
wood
old
wood background
wood wallpaper
frost
textured wallpaper
tree bark
wooden
log
bark
dry
weathered
wallpaper
background
PNG images
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