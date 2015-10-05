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An abstract flower-like shape in green
Green whirling pattern
A map marker
Linz, Austria
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
dark
green
pattern
plant
light
color
shadow
fantasy
blur
spiral
fractal
depth of field
austria
linz
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