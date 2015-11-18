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Dominik QN
dominik_qn
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aerial view of city buildings with lightning strike
Lighting Storm at Night
A map marker
Bangkok, Thailand
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
dark
night
light
cloud
thailand
grey
purple
weather
bangkok
cityscape
lightning
skyline
skyscraper
capital
bolt
metropolitan
arial
saturation
High resolution images
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