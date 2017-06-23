Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Syd Sujuaan
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
aerial shot of orange umbrellas near shore
Alter.
A map marker
Rasfannu, Malé, Maldives
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
summer
sun
beach wallpaper
grey
summer wallpaper
sand
maldives
beach background
vacation
palm tree
summer background
warm
aerial view
coast
aerial
vibe
palms
seashore
Historical images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20