Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Redd Francisco
reddfrancisco
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Wallpapers
,
Nature
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
aerial photography of snow-capped trees
Sun in the treetops
A map marker
Clearwater County, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
forest
winter
mountains
snow
christmas background
light
trees
grey
winter wallpaper
shadow
winter background
pine tree
pine trees
pine
alberta
evergreen
stripe
slope
christmas wallpapers
Free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20