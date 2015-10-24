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Erik Stine
charleseriksun
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aerial photography of mountain
Forested hills
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
bird
mountains
clouds
trees
grey
birds
peace
fog
woods
mountain range
serene
skies
tranquil
blues
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