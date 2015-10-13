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Henning Witzel
henning
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aerial photography of cityscape at night
Los Angeles by Night
A map marker
Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 13, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
sunset
blue
winter
architecture
night
light
city wallpaper
buildings
urban
cityscape
skyline
horizon
skyscraper
lights
evening
dusk
panorama
downtown
los angeles
Non-copyrighted images
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