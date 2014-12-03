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Anders Jildén
andersjilden
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aerial photography of city buildings with lights
Nighttime Metropolis
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 3, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1Ds Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
grey
city wallpaper
windows
lights
downtown
skyscrapers
new york
night
usa
cityscape
america
skyline
skyscraper
manhattan
rockefeller center
top of the rock
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