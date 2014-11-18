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Paweł Bukowski
bukowski
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aerial photo of empty spiral stair
Patterns In Perspectives
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
vintage
grey
plants
yellow
stairs
steps
vintage background
perspective
spiral
loop
stair
spiral staircase
houseplant
brass
down
railing
looking down
stairway
downstairs
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