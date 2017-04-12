The fog rolled over the city of Cuenca, Ecuador as we sat on a brick wall marvelling at the rooftops and city life, oblivious to our gaze and our existence. Belen, the exchange student from Ecuador who lived with my family for 6 months, proudly showed off her home. “If you look closely you can see the Cathedral we passed earlier” as she pointed in the distance. As Belen’s eyes spanned the horizon she added, “Maybe you can even see my family’s house from here!”