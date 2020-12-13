Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kàtmandu, Непал
Published
on
December 13, 2020
DMC-GH4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old Bhaktapur Siddhi Lakshmi Temple Kathmandu Nepal
Related tags
kàtmandu
непал
architecture
building
temple
pagoda
shrine
worship
human
People Images & Pictures
housing
monastery
Free pictures
Related collections
Churches
205 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Sea
187 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe
pantone
42 photos
· Curated by Siham Hors
pantone
Flower Images
HD Pink Wallpapers