Go to Charles Deluvio's profile
@charlesdeluvio
Download free
selective focus photography of Buddha statue during daytime
selective focus photography of Buddha statue during daytime
Kōtoku-in, Kamakura, JapanPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Buddhas
187 photos · Curated by Dorota Dylka
Buddha Images
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking