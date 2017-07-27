I have always wanted to use the Brenizer Method, but with only ever have a 24mm lens on me it was impossible - due to the extreme warping on the edges. Since buying 85mm however I have always been on the look out. As soon as I saw this tree on my travels I instantly knew I had to do it. Though I don’t get a lot of data in with an 85mm (as opposed to say a 35mm) the shot has minimal warp and is sharp. All in all there are 5 shots in this photo.