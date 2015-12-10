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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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A top view of the prickly branches of a pine tree in Romsey
Pine needles in Romsey
A map marker
Romsey, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
christmas
winter
snow
plant
grey
holiday
silver
outdoors
cold
macro
close up
pine
flora
bloom
tips
tradition
fir
united kingdom
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