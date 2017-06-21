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Dane Deaner
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a potted plant sitting on top of a wooden table
A Pineapple is Born
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
garden
fruit
plants
pineapple
outdoors
grow
watering
flower
food
art
plant
wood
blossom
pottery
herbs
vase
flower arrangement
potted plant
jar
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