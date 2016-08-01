Every day, thousands of photos are taken at Venice Beach, and even more at sunset. They are shared on social media with such enthusiasm that almost everyone with an internet connection knows the crazy street acts, palm trees, and eccentric locals that inhabit the area. But the beach is a very different place at night, and even more so when a heavy fog rolls in. Living in Venice, I relish the opportunity to photography my neighborhood as few people see it.
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