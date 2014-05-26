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Mario Calvo
mariocalvo
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A long-exposure shot of a moving subway train and advertisement posters at the station
subway train in motion
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
grey
train
poster
window
blur
zoom
moving
subway
train station
ads
tunnel
platform
blurred
underground
signs
station
inside
carriage
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