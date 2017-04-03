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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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Featured in
Spirituality
,
Architecture
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a large building with a very high ceiling
Stunning church
A map marker
Mogno, Lavizzara, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5DS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
light
church
white
grey
cross
window
stone
textures
patterns
spirituality
perspective
granite
diagonal
ticino
switzerland
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