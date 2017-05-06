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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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A darkened picture capturing a window inside of a church.
The four panes
A map marker
Brookline, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
light
church
window
stone
brown
gothic
bright
contrast
arch
zoom backgrounds
decorative
ledge
panels
trim
pane
architecture
united states
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