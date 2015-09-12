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LoboStudio Hamburg
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A concrete overhang in the roof of a round building
Round building overhang
A map marker
Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin, Deutschland
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Published on
September 12, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
architecture
gradient
light
orange
red
grey
berlin
roof
geometric
gray
facade
sightseeing
tourist attractions
deutschland
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