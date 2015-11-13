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A close-up photo of the bright center of a star cluster.
Bright Center Star Cluster
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 13, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
space
night sky
pattern
night
galaxy
universe
stars
grey
galaxy wallpaper
star
night sky wallpaper
starry sky
star wallpaper
outer space
galaxy background
black sky
star background
night light
night time
Historical images
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