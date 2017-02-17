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Tim Mossholder
timmossholder
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a close up of a wet surface with a blurry background
In the Back Alley
A map marker
Orcutt, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 17, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
street
grey
focus
blur
bokeh
gravel
pavement
wet
road
united states
dirt road
puddle
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